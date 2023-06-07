Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.76. 48,682,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,403,535. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.91. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $357.49.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

