Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.13. The company had a trading volume of 35,188,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,279,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.91. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $357.49.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

