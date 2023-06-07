Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 7,428 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 179% compared to the average volume of 2,660 call options.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

