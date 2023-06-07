Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tripadvisor (TRIP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) recently:

6/1/2023 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $18.00.

5/23/2023 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/22/2023 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $25.00.

5/18/2023 – Tripadvisor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00.

5/5/2023 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00.

4/21/2023 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 837,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

