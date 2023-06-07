Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) recently:

6/7/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00.

5/31/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $25.00.

5/9/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00.

5/9/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00.

4/20/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. 391,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

