Investors Purchase High Volume of Icahn Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 25,982 call options on the company. This is an increase of 86% compared to the typical volume of 13,976 call options.

IEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of IEP traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. 2,843,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,404. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.56%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

