IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 7,099,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,528,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st.

IonQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $46,466.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares in the company, valued at $69,261,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter worth $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

