iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Shares Up 0.4%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.23 and last traded at $71.17. 287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.86.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN by 19.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $3,164,000.

