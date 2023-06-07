iShares Biotechnology ETF Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0062 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3,646.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

