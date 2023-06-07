iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Declares Dividend of $0.10

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ ETEC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. 10 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $26.50.
