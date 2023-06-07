iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.87

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.87 and last traded at $53.95, with a volume of 98480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

