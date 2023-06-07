iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Holdings Decreased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,461 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 428,418 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 114,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,717. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

