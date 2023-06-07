iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Forefront Analytics LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Forefront Analytics LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 4.2% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,162,000 after purchasing an additional 387,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,088,000 after acquiring an additional 225,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 227,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,274. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.63.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.