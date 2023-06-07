iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Plans Dividend of $0.26

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2584 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVEG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 559. iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 14.45% of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

