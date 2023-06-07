iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Gap Down to $24.89

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.89, but opened at $24.06. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 6,060 shares traded.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $616.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVYE. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $405,000.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

