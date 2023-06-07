iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2195 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Price Performance

EFRA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 624. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.