iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of USXF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after buying an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,336,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 150,855 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

