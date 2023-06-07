iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Declares Dividend of $1.37

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 1.3665 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 366,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,141. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

