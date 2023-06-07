iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Declares $0.09 Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0861 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. 723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 2.51% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

