iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Gap Down to $50.49

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.49, but opened at $49.44. iShares Europe ETF shares last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 45,524 shares changing hands.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

