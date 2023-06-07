iShares Exponential Technologies ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:XT)

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

XT stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.92. 131,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XT. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

