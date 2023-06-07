iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.39

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.39 and last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 91053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,742,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,494,807,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

