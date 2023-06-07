iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,517,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 2.69% of iShares Gold Trust worth $709,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,417 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. 1,944,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,850. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.