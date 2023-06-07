iShares India 50 ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of INDY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. 22,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,259. The company has a market capitalization of $600.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 303.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $382,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

