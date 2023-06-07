iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ IMCV traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,950. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $513.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

