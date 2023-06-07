iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

