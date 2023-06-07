iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Plans Dividend of $0.43

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4292 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCHI stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,413. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 104,346 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

