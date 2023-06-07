iShares MSCI China ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4292 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. 3,257,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,413. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,377,000 after buying an additional 316,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,098,000 after acquiring an additional 463,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 758,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,457,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,235,000 after acquiring an additional 89,708 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,316,000 after acquiring an additional 222,357 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

