iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,620,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,101 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $172,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.89. 15,169,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,815,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

