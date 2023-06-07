iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,630 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.