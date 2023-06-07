iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 89,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 70,599 shares.The stock last traded at $65.95 and had previously closed at $66.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $580.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $543,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

