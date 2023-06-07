iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) to Issue $0.73 Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7288 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

EUFN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. 277,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,226. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

