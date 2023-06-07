iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) to Issue Dividend of $0.68

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6767 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.97. 16,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,925. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 406.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the first quarter worth $734,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

