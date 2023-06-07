iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is Glovista Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Glovista Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,697 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 10.5% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,400 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.