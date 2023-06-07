iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Announces Dividend of $0.71 (NASDAQ:QAT)

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7115 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

QAT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. 3,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,952. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

