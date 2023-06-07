iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $129.75. 1,090,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

