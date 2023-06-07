iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.72

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.72 and last traded at $89.87, with a volume of 322131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.42.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,654,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78,041 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,335,000 after acquiring an additional 334,879 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,097,000 after acquiring an additional 336,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,371,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,188,000 after acquiring an additional 230,585 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.