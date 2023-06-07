iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Declares Dividend of $0.28

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2808 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62.

