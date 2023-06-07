iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.04. 241,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,245. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.57.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

