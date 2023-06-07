iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Announces Dividend of $0.82

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.8164 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

DVY traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $113.43. The company had a trading volume of 596,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,308. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $130.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

