iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Trimmed by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,328,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.42. 226,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

