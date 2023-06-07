iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Smith Moore & CO.’s 8th Largest Position

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.42. The stock had a trading volume of 226,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,962. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average of $150.67.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

