iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Lifted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

