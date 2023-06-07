iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.78

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.78 and last traded at $76.48, with a volume of 1623730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.97.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

