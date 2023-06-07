Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 1.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Itron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Itron has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

