IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Shares Down 4.5%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.52. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Get IX Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IX Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in IX Acquisition by 13.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in IX Acquisition by 3,836.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 68,788 shares during the period.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.