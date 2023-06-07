Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Shares Down 1.9%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Izotropic Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.
About Izotropic
Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
