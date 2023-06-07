Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Shares Down 1.9%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Izotropic Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

About Izotropic

(Get Rating)

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.