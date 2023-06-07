J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $120.51 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $152.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.36.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

