J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-9.5 yr/yr to $9.25-9.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.28 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $120.51 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

