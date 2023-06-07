J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 209 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 219 ($2.72) to GBX 209 ($2.60) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JSAIY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.20.

J Sainsbury Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 18,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

